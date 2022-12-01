During the Thanksgiving holiday, while most folks reflected on life’s many blessings, Hartsville resident Sandra Seay was thankful for the gift of life.
Seay was the beneficiary as the Trousdale County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the staff at Trousdale Medical Center recently helped to preserve her life.
“They literally saved my life,” said Seay. “They saved my life, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”
After arriving at work on Nov. 15, Seay fell ill and began to realize that something was very wrong. Although she had been feeling under the weather for several days, Seay was not aware of just how sick she had become.
“On Wednesday morning, I got up and thought, ‘I don’t feel good, but I’m going to try to make it to work,’ ” said Seay. “I got to work, but as the morning progressed, I was really out of it. I was just losing it. I couldn’t concentrate or focus. I couldn’t even keep my head up.”
However, after returning home from work, Seay’s health continued to decline. It was at that time that her son realized she needed immediate medical care and made the call for help.
“He called the ambulance,” said Seay. “They came and immediately started working on me, but my body just started shutting down. The last thing I remember them saying to me was, ‘I’m going to check your heart.’ ”
Although her heart was fine, Seay had developed sepsis (a life-threatening systemic infection) and quickly slipped into a state of unconsciousness.
“I didn’t wake up until Thursday morning,” said Seay. “When I woke up, I knew I was in the hospital, but I didn’t know where. I was like, ‘Where am I?’ They told me (Trousdale Medical Center). That actually made me feel better, because I was close to home. I still didn’t realize how sick I was, but I just felt better being close to home.”
But being near her home was not the only reason that Seay was grateful to be in Hartsville.
“Being in a small-town hospital, I probably got better care, because they were focused on me ... I had more attention,” said Seay. “If I had been in a big hospital, I would have probably been just another number.
“Just because we are a small town, people think that we don’t have great services, but I’m going to tell you, they saved my life, and I know they did. I couldn’t be more grateful and thankful. I thank God, and I thank Trousdale County EMS and the Trousdale Medical Center staff.”
According to Trousdale County EMS Chief Matt Batey, although the greater Hartsville area is small, Trousdale County EMS is able to provide the same level of excellence of care that larger departments in Middle Tennessee provide to their surrounding communities.
“It really comes down to the provider in the back of the ambulance,” said Batey. “We expect the highest level of care and empathy for people. We treat people with the same level of care that we would treat our own family members.”
In a similar fashion, patients receiving treatment from Trousdale Medical Center will also experience the same dedication to quality care, according to Trousdale Medical Center Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carolyn Sparks.
“One of the things that I think makes Trousdale Medical Center special is that we really do have a dedicated staff who wants to care for their community members, and those team members take a lot of pride in caring for the community,” said Sparks. “We also have a provider on site 24/7 who can quickly address any (patient) concerns.”
Trousdale Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Jennifer Holder added, “Our nursing staff has a lot of clinical experience. So, we’re very fortunate that our staff chooses to come to work here and take care of their community. They have a lot of pride in the care that they provide to people, and that speaks of our quality. We’re proud of that, and they need to hear about the good work that they’re doing.”
