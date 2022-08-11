In August, we will look at three things that were once very common in Middle Tennessee and are now gone.
The first, is the American chestnut tree.
The large tree was here for thousands of years, and when the first Native Americans arrived on the banks of Goose Creek, the hills were covered with the large trees. They grew up to 100 feet tall and could be 5 feet in diameter.
It is estimated that one in every four trees in the American Appalachian hardwood forest was a chestnut tree.
The trees were a prolific source of nuts, and the animals of the forest used the mast — which is another word for the nut harvest — for sustenance. Wild turkey, black bears, white-tailed deer and squirrels alike all ate from the forest floor’s abundance of fallen nuts.
When the first pioneers arrived in Middle Tennessee, they were already aware of the chestnut tree’s potential. The trees could be found from Maine to Georgia and from North Carolina to the Mississippi River, and they were well acquainted with it.
The wood was extremely weather-resistant and therefore made good split rail fences, logs for cabins and could even be split to make shingles for their roofs.
It was not used for furniture, because when split, the resulting surface was rough. The wood of the maple, cheery and walnut trees was superior in that respect and were used to make fine furniture.
The pioneers would let their pigs go into the forest to root for grubs and such, since the animals are omnivorous and eat almost anything. The pigs would also eat the mast of the chestnut and could survive the winter in the woods living off of the nutrient-rich nuts.
So, one may ask … what happened to this magnificent tree?
In what is often cited as the biggest environmental catastrophe in American history, the trees were killed by a blight from another part of the world.
In the late 1800s, a Japanese chestnut tree was imported to a garden in the Eastern United States. The tree had a strain of a virus that the Japanese tree was immune to. That means that it carried the disease but was generally unaffected by it. However, the American chestnut had no immunity, and the disease rapidly spread across the country.
There seemed to be no way to spray or isolate the infected trees.
Within a generation, the tree was gone from the American landscape.
Our local archives has newspaper articles telling of local residents going into the woods every fall to gather chestnuts. Eaten raw or roasted, they were tasty.
The virus was unique in that it killed the tree, but didn’t eat away at the tree itself.
Consequently, the dead tree trunks stood for years, like ghosts in the forest. They can still be found in some parts of the protected forests of the Smoky Mountains. Otherwise, they were cut down and used for fences, beams in large buildings and telephone poles.
A peculiarity of the virus is that it only kills the tree above the soil line, and for many years, a dead tree would send up shoots from the bottom of the tree, only to have the virus kill each one.
I have been shown a few dead tree trunks on the hillsides of the Cato community, with the weather-resistant wood slowly wearing away.
Efforts to save the tree involve cross-breeding the American variety with the Chinese variety, which is also immune to the virus, to create a disease-resistant tree. The Chinese tree is much shorter and smaller, so the process is a slow one if the American traits are to be dominant.
An occasional American chestnut tree can be found in the forest, and presuming that is has some natural resistance, it will have its seeds gathered and crossed with others to create a tree that is naturally virus free.
Two of the largest American chestnut trees surviving in the wild are located in Jackson County. They are 75 feet tall and hold the possible return of the tree to the wild. We can only hope.
