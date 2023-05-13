In every high school, there’s always competition.
For those who pursue academic success, there’s a chase to be No. 1.
The pursuit is over for the class of 2023, and Tyler Lannom was at the front of the line.
The senior standout earned the honor of valedictorian at Trousdale County High School.
With a class average exceeding 97%, Lannom said that his plan is to continue his education at Tennessee Technological University as a computer science major, with the ultimate dream of becoming a game developer.
But in addition to his strong academic skills, Trousdale County High School social studies teacher Heather Smith said that Lannom is a really good kid.
“When I think of Tyler, I think of how encouraging he’s been to me,” said Smith. “I think less of his academic prowess and more of just being a really kind kid. But (academically), he was one of those kids that if I said something once, he retained it and was able to apply it in a way that was way deeper than most.
“During COVID, we had to transition from paper and pencil to an electronic platform. That’s when Tyler really came alive. He is so comfortable in that digital realm. He was able to turn out work in a more productive way, because it just made more sense to him.”
According to Smith, Lannom learned early in his academic career how to perform at his best.
“Tyler handles the classroom environment well,” said Smith. “He always sits in the front of the room. He wants to be front and center. I think that is a trait that most people develop later in college saying, ‘I’m at my best front and center.’ Tyler knew that his freshman year.
“I think 20 years ago, his quiet personality might have put limits on him, but the way the work force is today, the remoteness of it, and the focus on artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and computer engineering, I believe it will be limitless for him.”
With a love for learning, salutatorian Elizabeth Harris, whose class average is 96.9%, said that her long-term goal is to return to the classroom and become a middle-school math teacher.
“I am going to Cumberland University,” said Harris. “I want to become a middle school math teacher.
“I’m in the Grow Your Own (Teacher) program that Dr. (Clint) Satterfield (the Trousdale County Director of Schools) started. So, all four years (of college), I will get to be under a mentorship with someone who works at the middle school.”
While Lannom and Harris had to work hard throughout their years in school, Harris indicated that high school has been a very different experience for them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you actually go back to middle school when they did the top ten, we (Lannom and Harris) are in the exact same positions as we were in middle school,” said Harris. “But this class has been a very, very hard-working group of kids.
“We’ve endured a lot. Most of our high school years there was COVID. So, we had to work even harder, I would say, than most.”
While Trousdale County High School Principal Casey Kuhn believes that the future is bright for both Lannom and Harris, he said that he hopes that all his seniors will come back and visit from time to time.
“Both of these students (Lannom and Harris) have bright futures ahead of them.” said Kuhn. “Being my first year and not having known the seniors very long has been challenging, but I have been truly blessed to be a part of this amazing community.
“I hope that every graduating senior for years to come will come back and keep us updated.”
The TCHS graduation ceremony will be held on Friday evening at 7 at Trousdale County’s John Kerr Field.
