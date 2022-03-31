My imagination is captured by the indomitable spirit portrayed in a famous oratory address of Theodore Roosevelt.
Mr. Roosevelt delivered a speech after his presidency at the Sorbonne in Paris, France, on April 23, 1910. He called it, “Citizenship in a Republic.”
The speech was a tremendous success, and it continues to be memorized, quoted, and appreciated by people around the globe to this day. From that speech was a portion that has come to be known as, “The Man in the Arena.” Roosevelt acknowledges the indomitable spirit of the man in the arena and the unscrupulous criticism of the spectator.
It details … “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Mr. Roosevelt takes exception to the critics of the world who analyze, scrutinize, and emphasize the flaws, failures, and futility of the warrior. The world has always been full of critics who seek to marginalize the greatest efforts of the gallant. It is easy to point out the missteps of the player on the field and second guess every action. To many, being a critic is sport.
Today, the talking heads dissect the participant on the world’s stage. The world is full of Monday morning quarterbacks. How many of us can pass the unmerciful evaluation of the all-knowing perfectionist? Nobody can.
Does the man in the arena feel the pressure of criticism? Does he hear the booing from the grandstand? Does he read the reviews on social media? Does he hear the expert analyst play, replay, and replay the replay of his words and deeds? He probably does. Nonetheless, the man in the arena presses on gallantly.
Even in his thorough imperfection, and fully displaying his flawed humanity in its brightest hues, the man in the arena engages his dragons. He will not back away or be paralyzed by fear. He will not blink. He will try with all his heart, mind, soul, and strength, leaving it all on the floor of the arena. His is spent, without regret.
The indomitable spirit of the man in the arena must be our template in life.
Cognizant of his limitations, he enters the battlefield. He does not shirk from responsibility, nor does he flee from perceived impossibilities. Amidst his failures, he determines to attempt great feats again and again, without reservation. Defeat is not an option. Retreat is not in his vocabulary. Grit, determination, and resolve motivates him to rise when knocked down. There is a cause, a purpose, a reason to his engagement. In time, the spoils will come to the overcomer.
Life is our arena. We are all performers on the field of life. We are surrounded by critics, discouragers, and scrutinizers. Unfortunately, we encounter them in our home, job, and club. All the world seeks to minimize the one who puts on the uniform and is willing to play the game. Regretfully, tuning out the peanut gallery may be the biggest challenge one faces.
The arena awaits us today. Determine to have an indomitable spirit that catapults us to ultimate victory after many a failure.
May our faith in God energize us for the challenges before us.
Have a great week and remember, God loves you.
