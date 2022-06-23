In a packed house on Thursday night, local Trousdale County candidates were given an opportunity to address constituents at a candidate forum that was held at Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville.
Along with others, the candidates from the mayoral race shared their visions with voters.
Incumbent mayor Stephen Chambers conveyed his plans for the future of Trousdale County as part of his re-election campaign.
“I am currently a lawyer here in the state of Tennessee,” said Chambers. “I have been practicing mainly criminal law, so that has given me some insight into working with the sheriff’s department. While I’ve been in office, I’ve been working on putting plans in place to develop as we go forward, particularly to deal with our growth. We (have fallen) a little behind in some of our infrastructure, like many other places in the United States. I am doing things toward infrastructure growth ... (we’re) working on a 20-year master plan for the water department right now. We have to address our sewer system.”
Chambers also spoke of downtown revitalization.
“We are working on reviving the downtown area,” Chambers said. “In working with the industrial development board, we hired a consulting firm that helped us put together a plan to revitalize downtown. We are working on doing retail recruitment, using that same consulting firm called Retail Strategies. If you get more restaurants and more shopping, it gives people a place to go. It also creates jobs for locals.
“I have an open-door policy. I you want to come see me. My door is open anytime.”
Chambers is being opposed in the mayoral race by county commissioner Bill Fergusson and professional speaker and writer Jack McCall.
“I grew up in Smith County,” said McCall. “I got to see a very conservative part of the world. I’m a middle child, which means I’m a negotiator. (While growing up), we lived a very conservative lifestyle. I consider myself a fiscal conservative. I am committed to understanding the importance of spending of other people’s money.”
Additionally, McCall emphasized the importance of clear communication with constituents.
“Communication is the key,” said McCall. “When I worked for the (Tennessee) Department of Agriculture, Tennessee was the most conservative department of agriculture in America. My boss — whenever there was a change handed down from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) — would start across the state of Tennessee talking to all the people that would be impacted by the change. Finally, when the USDA would enforce the change, at that time he would have already communicated to everyone what was going on. Everyone knew what to expect, and we rolled out the plan. There were no problems. Communication is the key.”
Instead of seeking re-election as a county commissioner in district eight, Fergusson — a realtor and small business owner — is also vying for the office of mayor.
“I hope my past experiences, my views, and my vision for Trousdale County will resonate with some of you,” said Fergusson. “I’m hoping to be the person to fill that spot as your mayor. I know the choice will not be an easy one for some people.”
Fergusson is a graduate of Austin Peay State University. He has experience in education and business.
“Upon graduation, in 1987, from Austin Peay State University, I packed up my bags and went to Savannah, (Georgia),” said Fergusson. “It was probably the best thing I ever did. I grew up. (In Savannah), I was a school teacher.
“I (was) in the sporting-goods industry for over 20 years as a multi-sales state representative. I also worked as a regional manager for the Southeast. I’m currently a realtor, and I own a small medical business.”
As a county commissioner, Fergusson has served on 12 separate committees and has chaired or vice-chaired several of those committees.
“I have been a commissioner for the last 16 years,” said Fergusson. “I have been elected four times out of district eight. I think (my) credentials will serve me well as your next mayor.”
On Tuesday, local candidates had another opportunity to speak to voters at a second candidate forum, sponsored by the Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and held at the Trousdale County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.