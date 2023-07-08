In an emergency, 911 dispatchers are usually the first point of contact between an individual in crisis and much-needed assistance.
And according to Trousdale County Dispatcher Holly Pilewicz, when multiple calls come into 911 simultaneously, the job can be quite challenging.
“I’ve been working as a dispatcher for four years,” said Pilewicz. “Sometimes, it gets busy and hectic.
Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Wayland Cothron added, “The dispatcher is a human information switch. Most of the time, they have to make sense out of hectic situations. They take disjointed, unclear information, gather accurate facts, and dispatch it out to the correct personnel. They have to deal with people who are facing the worst moments of their lives and get the information to the correct services.”
However, taking 911 calls in not the entirety of the job.
“I answer 911 calls,” said Pilewicz. “I also take regular calls dispatched for police, fire, emergency medical services (EMS), and rescue. Plus, dispatchers run National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries — like tags, driver’s licenses, guns, boats.”
With its new budget in place, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department is hiring two new dispatchers this year in order to keep things running efficiently and to help carry some of the current load.
“The county commission approved the budget to hire two new 911 dispatchers this upcoming year,” said Cothron. “We are going to start working towards getting those positions filled. Due to growth in the county, our calls are increasing.
“Also, as an industry, there are more requirements being placed on dispatchers to give more attention to each call. If a dispatcher is on the phone providing service and the phone is ringing on some other emergency, then, that’s a problem. That’s what we are trying to address with the extra dispatchers.”
Each day in Trousdale County, there is a 12-hour period that only one dispatcher is covering the 911 calls for the county. The other 12 hours, there are two.
“Right now, we have dispatchers on from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m,” said Cothron. “We also have a split dispatcher that is on from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. But now, we plan to have two on each shift. Right now, out of 24 hours, there is only one 12-hour period where we have two on.”
According to Cothron, training is provided to those who are interested in becoming a dispatcher.
“We will have to post those positions and give notice that they are open and give candidates time to apply,” said Cothron, who said that individuals interested in a dispatch position can contact the sheriff’s department. “Once a candidate is selected, they will be given a conditional offer of employment. They have to pass a physical and psychological examination, and then, they will start going through training. They must do a 40-hour, basic telecommunicator class within six months of employment. Then, they do continuing education that is offered through the state 911 board.”
Pilewicz added, “You have to stay on top of the training, because everything changes rapidly. It’s technology, so it’s always changing. There are always upgrades that are being made.”
