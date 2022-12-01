With Christmas quickly approaching, the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce has chosen to honor Bobby Joe Lewis by selecting him as the grand marshal of the Hartsville Christmas Parade.
In a united decision by the chamber’s board of directors, Lewis was selected.
“About six or eight of us from the board of directors were talking about grand marshals, and Bobby Joe Lewis came to mind,” said Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce board member Jerry Richmond. “So, I made the nomination, and everybody said, ‘Yeah, he’d be a good choice.’ ”
Many residents of Trousdale County know Lewis from his years of service to the community. He currently serves on the Trousdale County Highway Commission and the alcohol and beer board. He is a retired school teacher, former disc jockey, and the second-longest-serving Trousdale County commissioner.
“He and I go back several years,” said Richmond. “Years ago, Bobby Joe did a radio program where he played gospel music. That’s really where I spent time with him.
“He also taught in several schools around the area, and he was on the county commission for years.”
Lewis expressed his gratitude to the chamber of commerce for being selected to serve as this year’s grand marshal.
“The chamber told me that I was chosen to be the grand marshal,” said Lewis. “I was thrilled to be given the recognition and the opportunity to serve in that capacity.”
Richmond added, “When I told him that we had selected him as grand marshal, he accepted it with a smile on his face.”
And to add to his excitement, Lewis will be chauffeured along the parade route by another very distinguished guest.
“State Sen. (Ferrell) Haile is going to be my driver,” said Lewis. “He will be driving me in a 1965 Mustang convertible. This all took me by surprise.”
The parade will take place on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., beginning at the intersection of McMurry Boulevard and Andrews Avenue in Hartsville, and ending at the Hartsville City Park.
This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.