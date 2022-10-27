The Trousdale County Health Council was recently awarded seed money by the Trousdale County Commission to bring mental health services to the county.
“The money that we were so graciously awarded from the county is two years seed money,” said Trousdale County Health Council Chair Harper. “At that time, one of the commissioners asked, ‘What will happen if it cannot be self-sustaining by then?’ What I said to him then, and what I’ll say now is, ‘It will be dependent upon getting members of this community to support it, make referrals, and help people understand that there’s no shame in it. That’s going to be a big we kind of project for this county, and that’s where church groups come in.’
“The state of Tennessee has a very active initiative called the faith-based initiative that falls under the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. They’ve done a lot of stuff over the last couple of years in working with churches and recovery congregations.”
Seed money consists of funds used to initiate a project.
As the mental health council continues to launch the initiative, the council has called for faith leaders to become part of the solution for Trousdale County.
“I want to be involved,” said Phillipi Church of Christ Minister Mike Seamon. “I want to be a part of the solution along with (the health council). There is a high suicide rate for the area we live in. I don’t know if it (is) per capita, but the suicide rate is extremely high. Suicides are really high among young people.
“In the past, there has been a stigma around mental health. It has largely been ignored. It was once considered a weakness to think you had a challenge like that. That’s the way human nature and the human psyche works. If we don’t know about it, we are just not going to deal with it.”
But according to Atwood, faith leaders can assist congregants in shedding the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
“We need Trousdale County churches to work with their congregations to help them see that we can talk about mental health,” said Atwood. “It’s not a disgrace to have a mental health issue.”
In an effort to gain support from community faith leaders, the health council is sponsoring a town hall meeting and light supper on Tuesday for local ministers.
“We are having a town hall meeting on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. over at the community center,” said Harper. “We are trying to get the word out to as many faith leaders in this community as we can.
“At the town hall meeting, we will have a couple of different panels. One panel is going to (feature) the entity that will be providing (mental health) services here in Trousdale County. There is going to be another panel about substance abuse issues. We are going to have the folks from the state’s faith-based initiative. We want ministers to walk out knowing that they have places to call to get help for members of their congregations and others, and know exactly what they can do next.”
Although the health council is still in the process of getting the mental healthcare provider in place, Volunteer Behavioral Health has agreed to be the provider for this area. The health council’s goal is to have services available to the community by Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.