Greetings Fabulous Folks of the 40th!
With just over a week of early voting in the 40th District behind us, folks are doing their civic duty by casting their vote, their voice. The very core of our Constitutional Republic relies on the citizens to be educated and engaged on the issues and on those who put themselves on the ballot to serve. Do your best to get your family and friends to the polls.
Following a June 4, 2020 order of the Davidson County Chancery Court, if you are a registered voter and prefer not to vote in person due to COVID, you are eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline to request your absentee ballot is July 30.
For all who exercise their civic duty, Tennessee has made going to the polls convenient with (14 days to early vote) and safe (COVID clean, complete with masks and gloves). If you can go to the grocery store, you can vote! Early voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 1 with Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 6 for the State/Federal Primary and State/County General Election.
“By offering your vote you are executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which you are accountable to God and to your country.” — Samuel Adams
I am honored to work for the Folks of the 40th. Though I do not have a primary opponent, I humbly ask for your vote of confidence to serve you in the next 112th General Assembly. You will see Weaver signs in the district after Labor Day for the general election, which will take place on Nov. 3, 2020.
Back to school
Districts across the 40th are geared up and ready to reopen. I have had numerous discussions with school administrators and teachers this past month. Those communications have been very useful in asking specific questions, for example: “Will teachers be accountable for the parent’s role during the ‘at home learning’ as it is impossible to capture a child not in her class?”
Via many Zoom meetings with the Department of Education, whether traditional or a more hybrid form of learning, our schools are prepared during these uncertainties of COVID. I am confident our teachers know where their students are in their studies. That being said, it is important we shift our focus to ensuring students have individual online support and guidance with this temporary distance learning as we navigate forward.
The word hybrid as an adjective is defined as “describing mixed characters or composed of mixed parts.” First a hybrid form of learning and now a hybrid form of football? What are the plans for Friday nights this fall season? When I spoke with a TSSAA spokesman over two weeks ago, even college and NFL pros were uncertain what the season would look like. The kids in the 40th will begin weight training and conditioning in a few days. After Gov. Lee’s announcement, I knew prayers were answered! Contact sports will begin on time this fall. Good news for our football and soccer seniors! Tennessee high schools can resume and make plans going forward predicated on following the TSSAA requirements such as wearing a mask, taking temperatures at the gate, allowing smaller crowds inside the games. We will just have to holler louder!
I have had some amazing folks of the 40th to recognize this month with resolutions signed by Gov. Lee, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and the Senate Speaker Randy McNally, Senator Mark Pody, and yours truly. One of the many pleasures of serving is bragging on the amazing folks of House District 40!
Coffee Conversations have been put on hold due to COVID. Places and times will be announced later in the next month or so.
I leave you with a portion of Scripture I read this morning from Isaiah 26:3: “People with their minds set on you, you keep completely whole, steady on their feet, because they keep at it and don’t quit. Depend on God and keep at it because in the Lord God you have a sure thing.”
Blessings,
Terri Lynn Weaver
