When Carla Jean Ferraro purchased her Hartsville home in 2006, she was unaware that the old Beal Cemetery, which dates back to 1900, was located somewhere on her property.
However, after receiving the news of its existence, the homeowner embarked on a search for information regarding the old burial site and its probable location.
“I’ve owned this property since 2006,” said Ferraro. “I have 42 acres, with the second tallest hill in the county. I only found out about the graveyard after I bought it.”
Although a few brief records and a couple of maps that seem to contradict one another as to where the old cemetery is located do exist, finding the old graveyard has been a challenge. William Black, the former owner of the property, bulldozed the graves many years ago, thus leaving no sign of the cemetery’s location.
“Mr. Black owned it before I did,” said Ferraro. “He apparently bought it in the mid-80s. I bought it in 2006, after Mr. Black died. He bulldozed all the graves and the markers.”
Ferraro’s neighbor, Don Scruggs, added, “Mr. Black was on trial for doing what he did to that graveyard. He died in the process. He died before they could put him in jail. It was a big deal. Back in those days, there was a big stink about what he had done.”
Since acquiring the property, Ferraro has turned to neighbors who have shared memories of the cemetery and its possible location. However, depending on who she asks, the recollections vary from neighbor to neighbor.
“A lady that came here about a year ago said that she knows a person that is definitely buried here, but she doesn’t know exactly where,” said Ferraro. “Another neighbor says that he has family buried here, but he can’t show me exactly where either. That’s the problem.”
Scruggs added, “(Ferraro) really wants to know where the graveyard is. I have a cousin, Tommy Scruggs, who is 92 years old. He’s been to a couple of funerals there. He has a grandmother and a sister buried there. He was there when they were buried and knows exactly where they are. So, we went over there and talked to Miss Ferraro.”
Throughout the years, the Scruggs family has married into the Beal family on three separate occasions. Thus, 26 family members from both families are buried in the Beal Cemetery. In addition, due to the fact that in days gone by, many folks had limited resources, the families used non-engraved fieldstones to mark the graves.
“The markers in the cemetery were all fieldstones,” said Scruggs. “At that time, people didn’t have any money. It cost a lot to cut a gravestone. If you had to hire somebody from Nashville to cut a gravestone, you would have to pay big money. So, they used (non-engraved) fieldstones to mark the graves.
“Most people in the immediate family knew who was buried (in the family cemetery). Your mom would tell you. Your granddaddy would tell you, so for about three or four generations, everybody in the family knew who was buried there. So, it didn’t really matter whether it had a stone or not.”
But as the search for the lost cemetery continues, Ferraro has been given multiple suggestions as to the best way to locate the burial site.
“It is really not a new thing to try and find graves that are unmarked,” said Scruggs. “I’ve got probes that can probe the ground. They can detect ground that has never been disturbed. The ground over the top of a grave will always have a different reading from the ground that has never been touched.
“You can also do ground penetrating radar (GPR) to find the graves. It will tell you if the ground has been disturbed. And, of course, we have cemetery witches now ... that’s what we call them. They can take a wire and walk over the ground, and the wire is supposed to show them where the grave is.”
Nevertheless, Ferraro said that she has contemplated building a gazebo on her property to commemorate the old cemetery if it can be located.
In the meantime, she will continue to gather information about the old Beal Cemetery and welcomes any additional information or pictures that may be useful in locating the burial site.
