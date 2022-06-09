For working parents, summer can be a difficult time in planning for childcare, nutritious meals, and productive activities for children when school is not in session.
That’s not only true for those with young children but with older ones as well.
Trousdale County Schools is addressing one of those concerns for children during the summer — and during other extended breaks from school — by helping them to obtain good nutrition.
“All students eat for free in our schools (in Trousdale County), but when school is out, we have students who do not have access to nutritious meals, especially at lunch time when many are home alone,” said Trousdale County Schools Supervisor of Coordinated School Health and School Nutrition Kathy Atwood. “And when children are not hungry, they perform better.”
The Seamless Summer Option is a program that was designed to meet the nutritional needs of children in communities across the country.
“We feel we are meeting the needs of the community,” Atwood said. “We have been doing some type of summer feeding program consistently for the last six years.”
For the month of June, each Monday through Thursday, the Seamless Summer Option program will have the Books and Bites Bus at the Hartsville City Park, providing free lunches for anyone 18 or younger (regardless of whether or not they are enrolled in the public schools). The bus will be parked near the pavilion (just past the tennis courts) from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
“On the first day (of the Seamless Summer Option), we served around 25 meals,” said Atwood. “We plan for up to 50 each day. Right now, we have about 200 students in summer (camp), students that may have taken advantage of the Seamless Summer Option if they were not in school.”
The Seamless Summer Option is a child nutrition program that is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Its goal is to ensure that children continue to receive well-balanced meals during school breaks that exceed 10 days.
“We want everyone that will to come and eat,” said Atwood. “Most of our meals are hot. We offer a modified version of the elementary school menu. We encourage everyone (18 and under) to come and enjoy a meal with us in the park and enjoy the sunshine.
“For anyone interested in the Seamless Summer Option, they can go to tcschools.org and look under school nutrition to see the menu.”
The last day for Trousdale County kids to take advantage of the Seamless Summer Option this summer is June 30.
