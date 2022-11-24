With a proud smile, Trousdale County High School Principal Casey Kuhn sought approval from the Trousdale County School Board at its meeting last Thursday on the nomination of TCHS junior Dalton Malmin as the student representative to the Tennessee State Board of Education in Nashville.
The school board unanimously agreed to submit Malmin’s name to the state board of education as the district’s official nominee.
The Tennessee State Board of Education is made up of 11 members, consisting of one member from each of the nine state congressional districts, an executive director from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, and a student representative ... a position that is currently vacant.
“That will be huge (if Malmin is chosen),” said Kuhn. “He will have the chance to sit in committees. He’ll have the chance to ask questions, and he’s going to have the chance to vote on the state board. So, this is a huge opportunity for this young man.”
Trousdale County School Board Chairman John Kerr added, “This is such a great honor. It’s just such an honor to have a student from our district to be able to do this.”
Malmin is an honor student with an interest in business leadership. He has successfully competed in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competitive events and is involved in other activities as well.
“I would say that I’m pretty involved,” said Malmin. “I’m involved with FBLA. I’m on the A-team (the team that shows appreciation to those working in the school system). I’m on the student council, and I manage the basketball team.
“In FBLA, I placed first in the region, second in the state, and third in the nation for the economics category in their competitive events.”
However, as Malmin and school officials take the next steps in the nomination process, it remains a wait-and-see process.
“To my knowledge, it (the student representative position) is a one-year term,” said Malmin. “And (if elected), I’m not sure when that would actually begin.”
Kuhn added, “We do not know when the final decision will be made. But this is a perfect fit for this young man, and (would be) a huge stepping stone for his future.”
