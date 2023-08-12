Throughout the summer months, the Downtown Sound concert series has drawn folks to the town square of Hartsville to listen to the music of Middle Tennessee’s southern rock and country artists while enjoying food and fun with family and friends.
The concert series, which is sponsored by the Hartsville Rotary Club, kicked off on May 11 and was scheduled to end on Aug. 10, but, as a result of its success, has been extended into September.
“When we first planned this, August was going to be the finale,” said Downtown Sound coordinator Mike Potts. “We were going to do a three-hour night with three different bands, but the Rotary chose to extend it through September.
“We took a leap of faith when we first decided to do this and just went with it. But we’ve had anywhere between 300 and 500 people at each show. So, I’ve been very, very pleased with it.”
Though it was a leap of faith, the Downtown Sound series originally began as a way to support revitalization efforts in Hartsville.
“When I first started this, the whole purpose for doing it was for downtown revitalization,” said Potts. “I hoped by doing it, it would bring more foot traffic to the downtown area, and maybe some of the businesses could benefit from it. It all, kind of, goes hand in hand.”
Hartsville Tennessee Rotary Club Event Chairman Janie Oldham added, “Mike’s (Potts) No. 1 goal was for people to have family fun downtown.”
Because each concert costs more than $1000 to hold, the Hartsville Tennessee Rotary Club became a sponsor of Downtown Sound to help cover the cost.
“We wanted this to be a fun, family-oriented event,” said Oldham. “Of course, Rotary encourages these types of events, and I think that this has been a great, positive event for our county. We have been extremely pleased with the crowds that have attended. Families of all ages have come. The vendors have been wonderful, and with the help of the mayor and others, it’s really turned out to be great.”
Potts added, “The Rotary Club wrote a grant and was able to receive the (money) to fund it. Without them, it probably wouldn’t have gone every far.”
The final Downtown Sound concert for the year will be held on Sept. 14, but according to Potts, the series will likely return next year.
“Stone Silo will be performing in September,” said Potts. “They’ve been on the midday (television) show on Channel 4 (WSMV) a few times. They are a group that’s here in town, so we thought that they’d be a good fit for the finale.
“We’ve already started booking for next year. I have one band that I’ve already confirmed to play next summer, but we are not sure of the date yet. There is also another band that I am in communication with, so as far as I’m concerned, I plan on running it again next year.”
According to Potts, it was only because of the support of the community and the sponsors that the launch of Downtown Sound was a success.
“We’ve had some generous sponsors,” said Potts. “I would also like to commend the community. We put this together with the hope that the community would support it, and we’ve been nothing but pleased. We didn’t know how it would do, but I’m very proud of our community and glad to see that we can come together and have fun.”
