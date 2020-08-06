Theada Claudine “Dean” Uhles, age 100, of Castalian Springs, passed away Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at Brookdale Gallatin.
She was a member of FCE Club, a Commissioner for Trousdale County Greater Nashville Area Agency for six years, member of the Red Hat Society and taught water aerobics for 13 years at the Gallatin Civic Center.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Claude William Uhles; brother, Lee Wilson Duty; parents, Willy Lee & Minnie Pearl Duty.
Survivors are: son, Roger (Betty) Uhles of Hermitage; two grandsons, William “Bill” (Jennifer) Uhles, Michael “Mike” (Mary) Uhles; five great-grandchildren, Katie, Anna, Alex, Grace and Jackson Uhles; two step-great-grandchildren, Josh & Korie Rowland; great-great-grandchild, Rhett Uhles; sister-in-law, Josephine Duty of Lafayette.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Interment was in the Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
