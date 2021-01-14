Thomas Lee “ToJo” Stafford, age 55, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Eugene & Katherine Stafford; brother, Barry Neal Stafford.
Survivors are: wife, Chrisie Stafford of Hartsville; daughter, September (Brad) Haliburton of Hartsville; two grandchildren, Bradley Crook & Knox Haliburton; two brothers, Ricky Stafford of Castalian Springs, Roger Stafford of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 10, officiated by Bro. Jimmy Crabtree.
Honorary pallbearers were: friends & co-workers at Hoeganaes.
Active pallbearers were: Ricky & Roger Stafford, Jimmy Love, Clifford Roddy,
Carroll Harper and Jeff Rollin.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Hartsville Strong.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
