Thomas “Tom” Monroe Davis, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Trousdale Medical Center.
Mr. Davis was a 20-year Marine Corps veteran. He had worked for the FBI in Atlanta and was self-employed from 1994 in Hartsville.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Glenn Ira & Julia Belle Davis; wife, Eleanor Jean Davis; two brothers, Jimmy Wade Davis & Johnny Glen Davis.
Survivors are: two sons, Thomas Davis Jr. & Tim Davis; two daughters, Patricia (Robert) Newton & Tina (Ricky) Linville; nine grandchildren, Jimmy (Alyssa) Ferguson III, Jonathan (Victoria) Davis, Hunter Kincaid, Sabrina Linville, Abigail Linville, Amber Nicole Davis, Matthew David, Isiah Davis & Jeffrey Davis; five great-grandchildren, Layla & Lexis Gomachee, Loralie Evans, Lane, Abigail & Samuel Ferguson; sister, Jacquelyn (Jimmy) Kirk; sister-in-Law, Carolyn Joyce Davis; four nieces and one nephew.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 11, officiated by Eld. Kevin Graham.
Interment was in the Hillsdale Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
