The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for any information that would lead to the identification of a hit-and-run vehicle and driver that was involved in the death of a pedestrian that occurred in Hartsville 12 years ago.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2010, 7-year-old Nathan Allen Denham was struck and killed by a hit-and-run automobile as the boy was crossing State Route 141 near Hartsville United Methodist Church.
Denham had been attending a Cub Scout meeting with his father at the church and had just crossed to the opposite side of the street to move a garbage can that had blown from a nearby yard.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, as well other sheriff’s departments, have spent countless hours hours — as well as utilizing forensic investigation — to identify the driver and vehicle involved in the crash. However, even after more than 12 years since the crash, neither the vehicle nor driver have been identified.
Through analyzed evidence of the vehicle gathered at the scene of the crash and examined by the TBI, THP investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2001 to 2006 GMC Sierra or Yukon. The exact color of the suspect vehicle is not known, and the vehicle would have had significant damage to the right front headlight and turn signal assembly area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol by calling 931-528-8496 or the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department at 615-374-2114.
— Submitted
