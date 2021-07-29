Get ready for 10 days of great family fun and entertainment at the 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair! There’s so much to see and do that you can’t see it all in one visit!
We will be “Honoring Hometown Heroes” as our Fair theme and celebrating the “Year of Beef” as the agriculture commodity as the fair runs from Aug. 12-21.
The 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair is just around the corner and the excitement is building. The volunteers are working hard finalizing plans and getting the events ready. Check out the Fair catalog and our website (wilsoncountyfair.net) for a complete list of competitions, activities and entertainment.
Tickets to the Fair are on sale now online and at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Office. Season and Mega Tickets will be available at local banks and the Fair office. There are lots of special deals this year.
Regular admission during the fair is $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 years of age and free for those ages 5-under. Season tickets are $45 and good for admission on all 10 days of the Fair.
Tickets are also available online (with a convenience fee applied) at wilsoncountyfair.net. There is an Opening Day Celebration Special available online for Thursday, Aug. 12 with admission half-price.
There is also an Opening Day Ride Special at $1 ticket per ride (must purchase $10 sheet of ride tickets). Tickets can be purchased at the Carnival Ticket Booths.
Mega Tickets, which include one gate admission & ride armband — good for one day only — can be purchased online for $25 if purchased by Aug. 11.
Euro Slide tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and is a separate ticket from the ride armbands. The Euro Slide is a 65-foot slide with seven lanes of fun. It will only be playing at a limited number of fairs in the U.S. this year.
Visit the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair website at wilsoncountyfair.net for more information.
— Submitted
