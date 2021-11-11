Tommy Dias, age 70, of Lafayette, died peacefully at his Key Road home at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, surrounded by his family.
The oldest of three children, a son and two daughters, he was born Tommy Wilson Dias in Carthage on Feb. 22, 1951 and was the son of Peggy Fausteen Woodard Dias of Hartsville and the late Dixon Springs Missionary Baptist Church pastor, Eld. Gerald Dias, who died June 3, 2007 at the age of 81.
Mr. Dias was united in marriage to Lafayette, Ind. native, the former Mary Jo Kendricks, on July 1, 2000. The ceremony was performed at the Cato Community farm home of his parents and Eld. Dias officiated the ceremony.
He was preceded in death by: a son, Jeffrey Allen Dias, who died at the age of 37 on June 12, 2008 and by a nephew, Brandon Shockley who died at the age of 16 on Sept. 28, 1998.
Mr. Dias was a 1969 graduate of Trousdale County High School. He was of the Missionary Baptist faith and was saved at the age of 14 in 1965.
He retired in 2010 with almost 40 years of service from the Tri-County Electric Cooperative in Lafayette with the position of line foreman.
Surviving in addition to his wife of over 21 years and his mother are: son, Steve (Tabitha) Dias of Lafayette; two sisters, Dianne Dias Massey of the Tanglewood Community, Marcella Dias Shockley (Terry) Jones of the Cato Community; three grandchildren, Tyler (Daylon) Dias of Murfreesboro, Austin Dias of Lafayette, Lacey Dias (Ben) Cook of Lafayette; five great-grandchildren.
Bro. David Norris, assisted by Eld. Jeff Blackwell, officiated at the Friday, Nov. 5 funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Gazebo Garden at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
