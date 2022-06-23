Tony Houston Majors, 73, of Hartsville, passed away on June 15, 2022, at Hartsville Health & Rehab.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lorene Majors, and a daughter, Toni Lynn Majors.
He is survived by: his uncle, Wayne (Nancy) Cornwell of Hartsville; special granddaughter, Audrie Ann Nick; care-giving cousins, Jerry Richmond, Pat Langford, Donna Hudson; and cousins, Raymond Allen Smith, Wayne Gray Cornwell and Keith Cornwell.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. last Saturday, conducted by Harold Carman.
Honorary pallbearers are Buddy Pate and Jerry Richmond.
Active pallbearers are Ritchie Langford, Tracey Langford, Tommy Hudson, Wayne Gray Cornwell, Raymond Allen Smith, Mark Merryman, Eric Langford and Randy Powell.
Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Trousdale County High School basketball program.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
