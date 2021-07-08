Tony Lee Holder, age 76, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday morning, July 3, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.
Tony worked at Peterbilt for 32 years. He loved working in his flowers and enjoyed the game of football, his favorites being the University of Tennessee and Green Bay Packers. He was a member of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church and loved his cherished wife and family.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Albert Sr. & Christine Holder; brothers, Albert Holder Jr., Barry Holder and twin Ronnie Holder; infant sister, Paulette Holder; infant brother, Ferrell Ray Holder.
Survivors are: wife, Mary Holder; daughter, Jada (Jamie Seay) Bowman; grandchildren, Isaac, Jaylin & Thomas Lee Bowman; two b Brothers, J.C. Holder & Dwight (Brenda) Holder; two sisters, Joann Pulley & Nancy Lauderdale.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Pallbearers were: Jimmy Celsor, Greg Turner, Eric Holder, Stan East, Greg Holder and Jeff Holder.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
