On Wednesday at approximately 4:17 a.m., multiple agencies responded to a crash on Highway 10 in Trousdale County after a tractor-trailer overturned in a ditch, which closed down the road for almost eight hours.
The crash involved only one vehicle, a 2008 Volvo tractor-trailer, which was driven by 57-year-old Ben Lumpkins.
The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, Trousdale County Emergency Medical Services, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) all responded to the accident.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lumpkins was traveling south on Highway 10 when he ran off the roadway to the left, which overturned the vehicle.
“The accident happened on Highway 10 here in Trousdale County,” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “The tractor-trailer was coming from the Macon County Fair with one of the fair rides loaded on the back. The driver, apparently, lost control and laid the tractor-trailer over in the ditch.”
The Tennessee Highway Patrol report indicated that Lumpkins was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that no injuries were sustained.
“This happened a little after 4 a.m.,” said Trousdale County EMS Director Matt Batey. “It was a non-injury accident. The truck didn’t leak any fluids. There weren’t any hazardous materials on board. It was just an obstacle in the roadway that we couldn’t move.”
As the overturned truck blocked traffic for several hours, all that first responders could do is wait for heavy-duty tow trucks to arrive that would assist with moving the tractor-trailer.
“We were, basically, out there doing traffic control while we were waiting for the tow truck service to come,” said Batey. “For a tractor-trailer, it’s a little bit more extensive than pulling a car out of a ditch. It took three tractor-trailer-sized tow trucks to get it lifted out. Those types of tow trucks aren’t always readily available to come do that.
“At the time that the crash happened, I understood that the tow trucks were working another crash on I-40, and when they got done with it, they came to this one. So, there was a time frame of waiting for them to become available. It’s just a large-scale process to get something like that done.”
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, no charges were filed against the driver. Brake failure may have contributed to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.