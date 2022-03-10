Tracye Ann Araiza, age 50, of Hartsville, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
She was preceded in death by: father, John Daniel Moss Sr.; stepfather, Jimmy Glover; brother, JD Moss; sister, Rachel Moss.
Survivors are: mother, Dolly Glover; daughters, Meggan Scott, Asia Araiza, Alexua Fuqua; brothers, Brownie Moss, Donald (Stacy) Moss; sisters, Deborah (Ray) Satterfield, Connie Barnes, Betty (Mark) McCarter, Marjorie (Tommy) Foster, Judy (Glenn) Corbin; grandchildren, Isabelle and Jack Scott; longtime companion, William Lyles.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 8.
Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
