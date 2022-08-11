The Trousdale County Commission will have nine new faces in the aftermath of last Thursday’s local election.
“That’s not normal,” Crook said of the nine new commissioners. “Before four years ago, you never would see a commissioner (campaign) sign or anything. I came out and started putting out signs and just decided to run.
“I knew that I was going up against people who had been in office a while. Once I started putting up signs and getting their opinions, everybody started buying up signs and going house to house (campaigning) again.”
Of the 20 Trousdale County Commission seats that were up for grabs, 16 incumbents were seeking reelection for another four years for the non-partisan seats, while the other four commissioners did not seek reelection.
“I want for the people to decide what’s best for the community, which is mainly the reason why that I got into the race, just to give the power back to the people,” Crook said. “If you go to meetings, there’s not many people involved. It’s heartbreaking to know that our society doesn’t care about politics in general. I just want to bring it back and try to get people involved.”
In district 8, incumbent Steve Whittaker successfully retained his seat for an additional four years, while Crook took the seat vacated by mayoral candidate Bill Fergusson, defeating challenger Stephanie Urick.
“I just want people to get involved,” Crook said. “Everybody started buying signs and going house to house again. I thought that was very interesting, just getting people back involved.”
The district 3 race was one of three districts that had four candidates all vying for two seats. Incumbents Jerry Ford and Gary Walsh were challenged by Grant Cothron and Joseph Mirsadshanow. While Ford retained his seat on the commission, Cothron obtained the district’s other spot.
In district 9, incumbent Richard Johnson retained his seat, while David Thomas was victorious over incumbent Rachael Jackson Jones and Marshal Myhan for the remaining commission seat.
In a four-way race in district 10, incumbent Beverly Atwood held on to her seat, while incumbent Mary Ann Baker lost her’s to Tommy Belcher, who also garnered more votes than fellow challenger Wayne Brown.
After contending in a three-way race, district 7 will be represented by two newcomers. Although incumbent Gary Claridy made a good effort to hang on to his seat, Chris Gregory and Judy Kerr won the district’s two spot.
Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell did not seek reelection for his District 7 seat.
In district 1, incumbents Kenneth Buckmaster and David Nollner were challenged by Mark Presley. While Nollner narrowly held on to his commission seat, Presley was largely victorious in his race, taking the second seat from Buckmaster.
District 2 incumbents Shane Burton and Landon Gulley were opposed by Carla Jean Ferraro. However, both incumbents successfully held on to their seats on the county commission.
Of the four districts that had only one incumbent running, two of those districts also had only one challenger.
While district 5 incumbent Rick Davis did not seek another term, incumbent Lesley Overman was joined on the ballot by Will Dennis.
District 6 incumbent Amber Russell had Wilson Alan Carman alongside of her on the ballot as incumbent Richard Harsh did not seek reelection.
District 4 was the only unopposed, unchanged district with incumbents Terry “Bubba” Gregory and Lonnie Taylor retaining their seats on the county commission.
The 2022 election has brought multiple changes to the Trousdale County Commission, with only 55% of incumbents returning and a significant change in leadership as neither Jewell nor assistant commission chairman Fergusson sought re-election after several years on the county commission. And while the commission is losing female commissioner Jones in district 9, it is gaining a new female commissioner in District 7, Kerr. That results in a continuing total of three women on the county commission.
After a swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 29, all newly-elected officials will begin their terms on Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.