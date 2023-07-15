The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its annual report on July 10 that detailed the state’s 2022 crime statistics, and the information was trending in a positive direction for Trousdale County.
Upon receipt of the TBI’s annual report, District Attorney General Jason Lawson released the statistical data to each of his counties, which included a comparison of the 2022 crime statistics to those of 2021.
In 2022, Trousdale County saw a reduction in drug crimes, driving under the influence (DUI), sex crimes, and domestic violence. That same year, only one robbery was reported and no murders. Additionally, aggravated assaults involving weapons or injuries decreased from 26 cases in 2021 to 25 cases in 2022.
However, cases involving vehicle theft rose from 13 to 14 between 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, there were six more burglaries reported in 2022 than the previous year, which brought the total for the county to 30.
Fraud crimes also significantly increased in Trousdale County, which climbed from 28 cases to 72 cases in the span of one year.
“Overall, I am pleased with the statistics from this year,” said Lawson. “Improvement was made in key areas. Obviously, the fraud numbers are way too high. This crime is particularly difficult to apprehend and prosecute, because many of the persons committing these crimes are not based in the United States, which makes solving the crime and prosecuting the individuals extremely difficult.”
According to Lawson, the way to avoid and reduce being the victim of fraud is to be aware and protect oneself.
“People should not trust any unsolicited contact, whether by telephone or email or text,” said Lawson. “If people want to verify that a situation is real, they should get a telephone number from a completely independent source and make the call themselves to verify the legitimacy. Scammers are after money, gift cards, or personal information. And never trust a telephone number or website link provided by the person who contacted them first.”
While the overall statistics appear to be down in Trousdale County, crime statistics in the TBI’s report did not, however, include crimes committed at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, as those crimes are prosecuted in Trousdale County and booked through the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department.
“When we book (prisoners) in here, we book them in under a different identification number for the prison, so it won’t show those statistics in our’s,” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “But we do have to book them in here and work them through our courts.”
Still, Russell and Lawson acknowledged that the hard work of local law enforcement is one reason that crime statistics continue to be low.
“We’re going to continue to work hard,” said Russell. “Having more officers on the road, being more visible, and trying to educate the public, I think really helps.”
Lawson added, “It is a credit to our law enforcement agencies that our numbers remain so low. While we wish that the numbers were zero in every area, any time you have this many people living together, some are going to choose to break the law. That is why it is important for us to consider these numbers and trends each year to evaluate the areas where we are making progress and find those areas where there is still work to do. In the end, it is all about increasing public safety.”
