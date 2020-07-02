On behalf of District H (Hartsville) Director Tommy Thompson, the cooperative and TVA, Tri-County Electric’s Executive V.P. & General Manager, Paul Thompson, recently presented a check in the amount of $4,000 to the Community Help Center to provide meals to residents in Trousdale County.
TVA recently announced the opportunity for Tri-County Electric and other local power companies (LPCs) in the Valley to partner in the COVID-19 Community Care Fund. TVA set the amount available for each LPC and the criteria for selecting non-profit organizations eligible for support.
To assist each of our communities with the immediate needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tri-County Electric’s Board of Directors chose to provide matching funds in each board district to support local food pantries.
“One of the seven cooperative principles Tri-County Electric follows is concern for the community,” Thompson said. “COVID-19 has impacted each of our communities in some way and I am so proud our Board of Directors chose to match TVA’s grant and provide funding to the food pantries serving our members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.