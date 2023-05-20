The Tri-County Electric Annual Meeting was held on May 4 at the Lafayette office.
The winner of the $100 to start the meeting was Barbara Blankenship.
Ron Alan Powell, the Lafayette District director, welcomed everyone to the meeting, followed by the invocation from Russell Cherry, the manager of purchasing.
The reading of notice and proof of mailing, and presentation of the minutes was read by Greg Traylor, the board attorney.
Paul Thompson, the Tri-County Electric CEO, thanked the members for their attendance and support of Tri-County Electric, especially during the record-low temperatures and windstorm that occurred this past year. He reported on Tri-County Electric’s strong financial position, conveying that it will allow more upgrades and fiber installations in different areas.
In addition to the cash prize, Tri-County Electric gave away $5000 in gift certificates over its 10 member appreciation days, and every member that attended received a coffee mug. Everyone enjoyed refreshments that were provided at each location.
As required by the Tri-County Electric bylaws, a meeting of the board of directors was held immediately following the annual meeting.
Officers elected were president Andy Goad representing District R (Red Boiling Springs), vice president Ron Alan Powell representing District L (Lafayette), and secretary-treasurer Mike Miller representing District S (Scottsville).
