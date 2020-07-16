Weather permitting, power will be interrupted to all areas served from the Hartsville substation beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.
The outage has been scheduled for substation upgrades and will affect most of Trousdale County, the Castalian Springs area of Sumner County and portions of Macon County (including sections of Highway 141 North, New Harmony Road and Highway 10 South).
Tri-County Electric expects to have power restored to all areas by 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, July 19. Tri-County Electric offers its apologies for any inconvenience caused by this interruption of power.
