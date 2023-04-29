Tri-County Electric will host its annual membership meeting on May 4 at its Lafayette office, located at 405 College St.
Doors will open for registration at 11 a.m., and the business meeting will begin at noon.
Tri-County Electric members will be eligible for a $100 cash drawing and additional prizes.
Only Tri-County Electric members are eligible for prizes.
There will be refreshments, and each member will receivean attendance gift.
Tri-County Electric’s member appreciation days (MAD) were held prior to the annual meeting this year.
For more information, call Hope Green at 1-800-369-2111, ext. 123.
— Submitted
