Some Tri-County Electric members have reported receiving a phone call stating that they have overpaid and will need to be issued a refund.
The scammer requested the member give them their Visa or Mastercard information in order for the refund to be completed.
Unfortunately, some of the scammers have become sophisticated enough that Tri-County Electric or names of people that one knows will sometimes show up on their caller ID.
No one from Tri-County Electric will ever contact its members asking for a credit card number, payment or for any personal information, and Tri-County Electric recommends that individuals contact their local law enforcement agency regarding any solicitation requesting personal information.
Individuals are encouraged to be aware and alert regarding potential scams. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If anyone questions that it might be a scammer, they can hang up and call Tri-County directly at 1-800-369-2111.
