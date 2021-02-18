Tri-County Electric sent four linemen from its Hartsville district on Tuesday along with a bucket truck and digger truck to assist with repairs after Upper Cumberland EMC had a number of outages in its service area.
Pictured from left are Jordan Halliburton, Alan Carman, Jordan Green and Anthony Carter.
