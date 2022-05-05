Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.