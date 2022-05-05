Tri-County Electric will hold its annual meeting on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its Lafayette office, located at 405 College St.
There will be refreshments, and each registered member will receive an attendance gift.
The business meeting with begin at noon with a drawing for $100 cash. Individuals must be present to win the cash drawing.
Drawings will be held for additional prizes after 2 p.m., and the winners will be notified. Individuals don’t have to be present at the time of the drawing to win the additional prizes.
Only Tri-County Electric members are eligible for prizes. If individuals need to make changes or are unsure whether their membership is in their name or is a joint membership, they can contact their local Tri-County Electric office prior to the meeting.
This year, Tri-County Electric will be holding member appreciation meetings in all 10 board districts. Each of the meetings will follow a similar format to Thursday’s annual meeting. Members can stop by between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to meet with employees, management and directors. Attendance gifts and door prizes will be awarded at each event.
Upcoming meetings are as follows ...
May 10|Tri-County Electric Office in Edmonton, Kentucky
May 12|Tri-County Electric Office in Burkesville, Kentucky
May 17|Tri-County Electric Office in Celina
May 19|Tri-County Electric Office in Tompkinsville, Kentucky
May 24|Tri-County Electric Office in Scottsville, Kentucky
June 2|Red Boiling Springs Fire Hall
June 7|Tri-County Electric Warehouse in Westmoreland
June 9|Tri-County Electric Office in Hartsville
June 14|Fountain Run (Kentucky) Community Center
- Submitted
