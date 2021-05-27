Tri-County Electric members have reported receiving phone calls stating they have an unpaid bill and power will be disconnected if no payment is made within a certain amount of time.
Unfortunately, some of the scammers have become sophisticated enough that Tri-
County Electric will sometimes show up on your Caller ID.
No one from Tri-County Electric will ever contact you asking for payment or for any personal information and we recommend that you contact your local law enforcement agency regarding any solicitation requesting personal information.
Please be aware and alert regarding potential scams. It is ALWAYS better to be safe than sorry! If you question that it might be a scammer, hang up and call us directly at 1-800-369-2111. Tri-County Electric is “owned and operated by those we serve.”
