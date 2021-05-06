Please join your friends and neighbors for a fun evening at Tri-County Electric’s Annual Meeting of the members on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
The meeting will be held at Westmoreland High School, 4300 Hawkins Drive in Westmoreland. Doors will open for registration at 5:30 p.m.
We will have free refreshments and each registered member will receive an attendance gift. The children will receive a T-shirt.
The business meeting with begin at 7 p.m. with a drawing for $100 cash. Drawings will be held for additional prizes including the Grand Prize, a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer!
In addition, two students will win iPads and a technology grant for the school he/she attends! Remember, you must be present to win!
Only Tri-County Electric members are eligible for prizes. If you need to make changes or are unsure whether your membership is in your name or is a joint membership, please contact your local Tri-County Electric office prior to the meeting.
Please accept this invitation from everyone at Tri-County Electric to bring the entire family for a fun-filled evening at this year’s annual meeting. We hope to see you at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13!
— From Staff Reports
