On June 30-July 3, Trousdale County 4-H’ers competed at the Central Region Beef Expo and State Junior Beef Expo.
These 4-H’ers have worked all spring and summer caring for their livestock and preparing for this show. The students work to learn more about their beef project animal and how to care for them. During the four days of show, they competed in showmanship, skillathon (a test of their livestock knowledge) and then finally the beef show itself.
All six Trousdale County 4-H’ers placed in skillathon at the Central Region Beef Expo.
In the Explorer Division, Emma Locke was first, Clifton Porter third and Lauchlin McGillis was fifth. In the Junior Division, Ivy McGillis won first place and Addysyn Spangler was fourth. In the Junior High Division, Anna Towns placed seventh.
At the State Beef 4-H Expo, Locke was fourth in the Explorer Division Premier Exhibitor, Porter placed fifth in the Explorer Division, and Towns took fifth place in the Junior High Skillathon.
“It was a great week for all our 4-H Exhibitors,” said Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent for Trousdale County.
— Submitted
