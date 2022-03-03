Trousdale County’s EMS employees will see a raise beginning next week after the County Commission approved an increase in pay during Monday night’s meeting.
Commissioners approved a $1.04 per hour increase for both paramedics and EMTs, to take effect with the start of the next pay period on March 10.
The Budget & Finance Committee had recommended approval of such an increase at its Feb. 21 meeting.
“We’re losing a lot of personnel and we’re in competition with other counties. I know there are other departments in the same situation, but since this is our Ambulance Service we felt it needed to be dealt with right now,” chairman Dwight Jewell said.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers said the increase would cost $32,446.32 for the remainder of the fiscal year (through June 30) and roughly $93,000 for the upcoming fiscal year.
EMS Director Matt Batey said he believed the pay raise would help retain employees, saying he thought two would have quit immediately had the funding not been approved.
“We’re past the point of crisis; we’re in bad danger of losing services,” Batey said.
Commissioner Amber Russell proposed raises of $2, while Bill Fergusson said EMS salaries could be a moving target going forward as other communities are in the same situation.
“As we raise the bar, I know Wilson County is having the very same discussions,” he cited as an example.
Commissioners approved the publishing of a Request for Qualifications on the design of a new jail/criminal justice center. The approval does not cost the county anything but will seek architectural and engineering firms to come up with a proposal and estimated costs.
“Once we get this back, we’ll be able to get figures on what some things are going to cost us,” Jewell said. “This is not for building it; it’s just on the design side.”
Commissioners also approved a number of other budget amendments:
- $1,518 in increased costs to the Beer Board;
- $610 in redistricting costs to the county;
- $63,000 in updated software for the Sheriff’s Department (funded through a TNCAMS grant);
- $15,480 in equipment for the Rescue Squad;
- $34,000 to purchase a truck for the Solid Waste Department;
- $11,800 in a uTrust donation to the schools;
- $111,405 for the school system to install bleachers at the baseball/softball fields (internal transfer of funds); and
- $232,645 for the installation of new lights and poles at the Little League baseball/softball fields. That funding is utilizing two state grants received in the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.
Three re-zoning requests were approved on second reading, moving property on Scruggs Lane, Templow Road and Pike Lane from A-1 to R-1. Another on first reading would move three properties on East Main Street from R-1 to R-3 and will come back in March for a public hearing and second vote.
An increase in rental costs for roll-off trash containers was also approved, as were the nominations of Jewell, Van Thompson and Katie Mae Harper to the Agriculture Board.
In his mayor’s report, Chambers noted that the bid opening for the Highway 25/Broadway project had been delayed by TDOT until March 25.
