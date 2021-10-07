Almost six months of work was on display on Sept. 25 at John Kerr Field as 13 Middle Tennessee school marching bands performed at the 17th annual Marching Yellow Jacket Invitational.
From practicing sheet music to choreography to time at band camp, spending time in the summer heat lugging equipment and instruments, the kids were able to show their skills to a good crowd in Hartsville.
All the bands gave outstanding performances, with music ranging from Motown to classics and today’s pop rock.
Gallatin High won the overall championship, edging out Forrest. Gallatin won Best Percussion, while Forrest took Best Guard and Best Field Commander trophies. Class winners were Gallatin (A), LaVergne (B), Forrest (C), Watertown (D) and Jo Byrns (E).
Others competing were Smyrna, Portland, Northeast, Livingston Academy, Gordonsville, Mt. Pleasant, Smith County, and Jackson County. Trousdale County’s band gave a special exhibition at the end of the day.
The Marching Yellow Jackets give special thanks to Jerry Richmond for giving his time as announcer, and to the Trousdale County Band Boosters for organizing concessions and lineups, as well as its work behind the scenes in planning the event, which serves as a band fundraiser.
