Trousdale County High School’s band has been the beneficiary of a $4,000 grant courtesy of a member of the School Board.
Utrust, an organization that assists school systems in Tennessee with unemployment issues and in recognizing, supporting and appreciating school employees, provided the $4,000 grant in recognition of Regina Waller, who serves on Utrust’s Board of Trustees.
Waller chose to donate the amount to the band program.
“I’m pleased to be in a position to provide some much needed funds for our Yellow Jacket Marching Band. It brings me great joy to help our schools be better places for children to learn. That’s why I’m on the school board,” Waller said in a press statement. “I also love serving on the Utrust Board of Trustees. They do so many things to help schools across our state and the students they serve. I appreciate them giving me the opportunity to make this grant to a program that I dearly love and one that our county can take great pride in.”
“Regina Waller has been a tremendous member of the Utrust Board for 12 years. She is one of two Middle Tennessee representatives that serve on the Utrust Board,” said Dr. Dan Tollett, Utrust Administrator. “She has helped to implement and oversee a number of excellent programs, including the mini-grant program which has provided a million dollars to Tennessee schools in each of the last four years. We are delighted to be able to fund this Trustee Choice grant as a token of our appreciation for her service.”
Rob Joines, director of the Trousdale County band program, said he was excited to receive the donation and that it would prove a big help. Plans to purchase a new podium for the band’s field commander are in the works. Joines said he wants to get a nice podium that can last for decades, as cheaper ones typically last about 10 years. He also mentioned sheet music and electronic equipment as other areas where the funds could be utilized.
“People don’t realize the enormous costs. Just sheet music alone, to order a song you hear us play in the stands, can be $70 to $100,” Joines said. “Concert band music can be from $80 to $150.”
Replacing drumheads is another annual expense that runs “hundreds of dollars,” Joines added.
“This is going to be some things we needed but maybe weren’t able to afford in the past,” he said. “I’m really appreciative that (Waller) thought of us. It’s nice to be recognized for the hard work we put in.”
Joines added that the band is preparing for its summer program, including the annual “Music in the Park” for the Fourth of July celebration.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
