Trousdale County is preparing for its baseball season opener as the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host Watertown on Monday with the first pitch at 5 p.m.
Coach Davy Cothron is entering his 13th overall season leading the Yellow Jackets. In 2021 his Jackets went 7-3 in District 6-A and finished as runners-up in the district tournament. Trousdale saw its season end with a loss to South Pittsburg in the region semifinals and finished with a 15-14 overall record.
The top returners for Trousdale County will be Brayden Gooch, Parker Day and Tytus Mann.
Gooch, a junior, is a right-handed pitcher and shortstop who went 5-3 on the mound, while batting .400 with one home run and 30 RBI last season. Gooch was named to the Tennessee Baseball Report’s Super Sophomore All-State team in 2021.
Day, a sophomore, will move from catcher to a full-time pitcher and according to Cothron looks to be developing into a potential Division I prospect.
Mann will play catcher during his senior season for the Jackets.
“We are moving to a new district with Jo Byrns and defending state champion East Robertson, and with our non-district schedule we will throw this young roster into the fire all year,” Cothron said.
Trousdale County will open district play on April 18 at Jo Byrns. The Jackets will face East Robertson in two non-district matchups on March 18-19 before facing the Indians in district play in late April.
