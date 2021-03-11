Trousdale County’s 2021 baseball season will start next week when the Jackets travel to Watertown on Monday, followed by a meeting in Hartsville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Davy Cothron has returned to coach the Trousdale County program after an eight-year absence. Cothron coached the Jackets from 2002-12 and led Trousdale County to consecutive state tournament appearances in 2005 and 2006.
Six seniors — including college signees Eli Henderson and Taylor Ellis — will supply the on-field leadership for the Jackets, while Jared Hawkins will serve as assistant coach.
“We are excited to get to playing baseball,” Cothron said. “These kids have endured a lot and to get to smell grass, swing a bat or just compete is a blessing.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint, so we just want to continually develop as individuals and as a team. The goal is to put out the best possible product to represent our school and community.”
Trousdale County only played two games in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season.
In 2019, the Jackets went 13-18 overall and 7-2 in District 6-A under the direction of coach Travis Humes.
