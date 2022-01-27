Trousdale County’s School Board approved a bid to install permanent bleacher seating at the baseball and softball fields this spring.
Board members approved a $111,402 bid from the same company that put the new football bleachers together, with work expected to begin almost immediately according to Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.
“We’re looking to put permanent bleachers on our baseball and softball fields; we’ve never had that before,” Satterfield said.
The bleachers will go up the baselines and will have three feet of elevation, allowing for better sight views. There will be 186 seats on the baseball side and 171 seats on the softball side, Satterfield added. The common area behind home plate of both fields will remain open for handicap accessibility or for those who wish to bring lawn chairs.
“They think they can start in mid-March and have it definitely ready by tournament time,” Satterfield said.
“A lot of time our school system gets a bad rap for putting football first, but we’ve been able to do this and I think it’s a great thing,” added School Board chairman Johnny Kerr.
“Our facilities have needed better seating for a long time. We have done the best we can with what we’ve had, but this is a huge step to provide our community with a better setting to support our guys and girls,” TCHS baseball coach Davy Cothron said. “I’m thankful for our board and director to have a progressive vision, and we will not take it for granted.”
Cothron added that the baseball team had a successful fundraising effort to rework its batting cages. New doors and cages have been delivered after a roughly eight-week wait and installation is all that remains.
