Trousdale County’s baseball and softball teams are working to raise funds for updating the batting cages located next to the fields along Damascus Street.
TCHS baseball coach Davy Cothron said he was reaching out to as many former baseball/softball players as possible to seek donations.
“Our new goal is $12,000 since we have secured $3,000 in commitments. This will allow us to put garage doors and metal siding so we can close up and protect from weather,” Cothron said via Facebook.
All financial contributions will go through the TC Diamond Club booster organization and will be tax deductible. TC Diamond Club will provide a receipt upon request.
All donors to the project will have their name placed on a sign that will be displayed on the building in the category in which you contributed. Donations will be counted as singles ($1-$99), doubles ($100-$249), triples ($250-$499) home runs ($500-$999) or grand slams ($1,000-more, includes individual 4x8 sign w/logo or wording of choice).
“Improving this facility will allow our high school and middle school baseball and softball athletes, plus our youth players, a better place to work all year, even in bad weather,” Cothron said.
The updated cages would include eight garage doors, metal siding, movable batting cages to open up space for defensive or agility work, up to four small, multi-use hitting tunnels. The project would protect the investment from elements and allow on-site work throughout the year.
As an additional fundraiser, the baseball team will open up its parking lot for Yellow Jacket football games. Vehicles may park at the lot for $5 each. Cothron noted that the spot is a prime tailgating location and that both home and visiting fans are welcome there.
For more information, contact Cothron on Facebook, by call or text 615-633-6029 or email at davycothron@tcschools.org.
“Thank you to you who have already jumped on board and made a commitment to helping us reach our goal,” Cothron said. “TCHS baseball wants to say thanks to all for the support.”
