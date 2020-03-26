With spring sports at a standstill because of the coronavirus, Trousdale County’s basketball coaches have had extra time to work on their schedules for the fall.
TCHS coaches Ryan Sleeper and Jared Hawkins are in the process of making some changes for the 2020-21 non-region schedule.
A second matchup with Smith County has been added instead of the usual one, and two games are expected with Watertown and Westmoreland. Both coaches are working to set home dates with Ezell-Harding and Nashville Christian after traveling to both last season. The games with Gallatin have not been rescheduled.
While the boys’ and girls’ teams have gone in different directions for Christmas tournaments in the past, that will change this year with both teams participating in the Watertown Christmas Tournament from Dec. 28-30.
This summer, the Jackets are planning to take part in camps at Watertown, Lebanon, DeKalb County and Portland, plus either Wayne County or Tennessee Tech.
The Lady Jackets are looking to go to Bethel University’s team camp for two days and three nights, and then have play days at Portland and Station Camp. Tennessee State is also a possible location for a play day.
