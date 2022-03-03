Basketball is over at Trousdale County High School as both teams lost in the Region 4-A quarterfinals last week.
The Yellow Jackets were able to host their tournament game Saturday night with Gordonsville, but their struggles on the offensive end of the court led to a 49-38 loss. It was only the second game this season in which the Jackets failed to score 40 points, and Trousdale was outscored 20-10 in the decisive fourth quarter.
“I felt we had a great game plan,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We played awesome defensively for the most part. In the future, we have to be able to play well offensively in big-pressure games.”
Andrew Ford led the Jackets with 13 points, while Tyler Dixon and Garrett Rieger each added eight. Thomas Brown and Kane Burnley added four points each and Keenan Burnley had one.
Trousdale County concluded its season with a 16-10 record, earning consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2003-04. The region appearance also marked the first for the Jackets in five years, but Trousdale’s boys have not won a region quarterfinal since a road win at Clarkrange in 2007.
The 16 victories were also the most by the boys’ team in 13 years.
Seven seniors will be leaving the program in both Burnleys, Brown, Dixon, Ford, Rieger and Jess Holder.
“I’m so proud of these seniors and what they accomplished in their time here,” Sleeper added. “We are moving in a great direction and I’m very excited for the next couple of years, where I believe we can improve even more.”
As for the Lady Jackets, they traveled to Red Boiling Springs on Friday for their region game. The visitors were outscored in every quarter and never led, falling 61-34 to the Lady Bulldogs.
“We started out well, went into the second quarter making a run at them, but we had some open threes we gave up and couldn’t match them blow for blow offensively,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said.
Kailen Donoho was the only Trousdale player in double figure as the team’s lone senior scored 15 points, ending her career with 1,098 total points. Elise Satterfield had five points, Ella Elmore four and TCHS go two each from Braylee Potts, Kayleigh Dunn, Emma Elmore, Zion Badru and Emma Grace Holder.
“I’m very proud of the girls’ effort this year,” Hawkins added. “We brought back one player with varsity experience and we made it to a region appearance. More importantly, we grew for the future and got a lot of experience for moving into next season.”
The Lady Jackets finished with a 9-17 record and their 11th consecutive losing season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.