Trousdale County only got in one night of basketball action last week but wound up earning a pair of district road victories.
The Lady Jackets (5-10, 4-1 8-A) were involved in a close game at Merrol Hyde (3-11, 1-4), but broke it open with an 18-6 run in the third quarter for a 55-35 win over the Lady Hawks on Jan. 18. The Lady Jackets are now 13-1 all time against Merrol Hyde.
“We started slow offensively, but we let our defense create offensive opportunities in the second half and we got some great fast-break scores,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said. “I’m proud of the girls’ energy and effort.”
Braylee Potts tossed in a career-high 18 points and Kailen Donoho added 10. Kayleigh Dunn had nine points, Ella Elmore and Emma Grace Holder had six each, Zion Badru two, Mary Linville two and Emma Elmore two.
In the boys’ game, Garrett Rieger had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Jackets (10-5, 5-0 8-A) cruised to a 75-52 victory. It is Trousdale’s 13th win in 18 games with Merrol Hyde.
“Our guys did a great job finding the hot hands on offense,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We were able to consistently score in the paint, which needs to be our strength evert night.”
Kane Burnley also had a career-best 20 points and came up with six steals on defense. Cole Gregory had nine points off the bench, Tyler Dixon eight, Dalton Stafford five, Thomas Brown four to go with eight assists, Brayden Gooch three, Andrew Ford two and Keenan Burnley two.
Trousdale County hosted East Robertson on Tuesday, then will host Knowledge Academy on Friday for homecoming. The Jackets will travel to STEM Academy on Tuesday.
