Trousdale County achieved three victories in its two nights of District 6-A basketball action last week.
On Friday night at Monterey, the Lady Jackets and Jackets scored wins on the same night for the first time this season.
Kirsten Eversole scored the last four points of the game at the free-throw line to lift the Lady Jackets (2-15, 1-12) to a 42-38 win over the Lady Wildcats (4-19, 2-12). The game was tied twice at 27 and again at 38, but the visitors never trailed.
“I am incredibly proud of the girls’ effort tonight,” said TCHS coach Jared Hawkins. “We came out with the intent of pressing and forcing turnovers and we took advantage. Also we did a great job of handling their pressure.”
Kailen Donoho netted a game-high 16 points while Eversole and Morgan White had nine each. Claire Belcher added six points and Kinley Brown two.
In the boys’ game, the Jackets (11-6, 9-4) had a 21-12 lead at the half but trailed by one entering the final quarter. Trousdale got itself back together though and came way with a 51-42 triumph. The victory gave the Jackets a season sweep of the Wildcats (7-17, 4-10).
“It was a gritty win for our boys in a tough environment,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We didn’t have a lot going for us but we remained resilient and answered their scoring runs with some of our own.”
Cameron Rankins scored a game-high 16 points and Alex Ford was also in double figures with 13. Keenan Burnley added eight points, Kane Burnley seven and Brayden Gooch three. Garrett Rieger and Andrew Ford rounded out the scoring with two points each.
At Clarkrange on Feb. 2, the Lady Jackets committed 12 turnovers in the first quarter, which led to a 31-7 deficit. Trousdale went on to fall 81-27 to the fourth-ranked Lady Buffaloes (17-4, 12-0).
“We didn’t handle the half-court trap well and we gave up too many turnovers,” Hawkins said.
Donoho scored eight points, Jazzlynn Marshall five and Eliseona Satterfield four. Eversole and Charlie Jo Dixon had three points each while Brown and Belcher had two each.
The Jackets ran out to a 15-point lead at halftime and cruised to a 69-47 victory over the Buffaloes (4-16, 3-9). It was Trousdale’s seventh consecutive win over the boys from Fentress County.
“Our boys adjusted well to a defense we haven’t seen before,” Sleeper said. “It’s great when you get balanced scoring from everyone. It also shows the trust we have in one another.”
Rankins scored 19 points while pulling down seven rebounds and recording five steals. Alex Ford added 13 points while Keenan and Kane Burnley each had eight. Trent Pharris had seven points and seven rebounds, Andrew Ford had seven points and Rieger and Tyler Dixon had two each.
The Lady Jackets finished eighth in the district standings and will travel to Jackson County on Monday to open the district tournament in a 5 vs. 8 matchup. The Jackets finished third in the district and will play at home next Friday against the Monterey-Clarkrange winner.
