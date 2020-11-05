This year’s Hartsville Open House on November 6 and 7 will be an online event — holiday shopping done local! Shop safe, shop local and shop unique!
For the past six years the Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the Open House Shopping Days. This event kicks off the holiday shopping season while supporting our local merchants and businesses. This year in order to protect shoppers, employees and local businesses we’re moving the program online to Facebook.
The open house event — Holiday Shopping Done Local — can be found at the Chamber’s Facebook page: HartsvilleTrousdaleChamber. The Chamber’s Facebook page will feature messages and specials from participating businesses and connect you to their Facebook pages for your holiday shopping.
There will be no fee for businesses or individuals to participate and no shopping cards for shoppers. This new format will allow you to connect with more locally owned small businesses as well as your favorite storefronts in Hartsville.
If you are a part-time business or direct seller please contact the Chamber to be part of this event: hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com or 615-374-9243.
Shop anytime day or night — even in your pajamas — for unique local gifts for everyone on your list. Local businesses will be offering in-store specials as well. Please support our local businesses and business owners.
Speaking of Christmas, our annual Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. This year’s theme will be “Coming Home for Christmas.” Parade registrations are available at the Administration Building, Wilson Bank & Trust and Citizens Bank. There is no entry fee but we ask that you deliver a new unwrapped children’s toy to the businesses above before the parade. All gifts go to Christmas For Kids in Trousdale County. You can also register for the parade by contacting the Chamber at 615-374-9243 or Rachael Petty at 615-804-8945.
{p class=”BodyA”}Due to the increasing number of cases of coronavirus in the area and colder weather that prohibits outdoor meetings, the Chamber will suspend its monthly meetings until January.
However, look for us online! Motivational humorist Jack McCall is our November speaker for the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce Community meeting. We will record his presentation and post it to the Chamber’s YouTube channel along with his supporting materials for the holiday season. Watch for additional details in this column and on Facebook at HartsvilleTrousdaleChamber.
The 2020 school year has been challenging for our students to say the least. Trousdale County High School needs three more people to sign up as a mentor through tnAchieves. Without a tnAchieves mentor, students are not eligible for Tennessee Promise, the scholarship program that provides any graduating high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition- and mandatory fee-free. Many students will be the first in their family to attend college and may also need this non-financial support and encouragement.
In 2021, mentors will serve students using tnAchieves CONNECT, a new virtual mentoring platform that allows volunteers to effectively serve students from the safety of home!{/span}
Mentors remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and, most importantly, encourage students to reach their full potential. While the time commitment is small, the impact can be life-changing. To learn more and apply you can visit tnachieves.org/mentors/apply or contact Tyler Ford at tyler@tnachieves.org or 309-945-3446.
