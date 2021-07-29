The tradition returns! The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Celebration and Recognition Banquet on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at noon in the Community Center, 301 E. Main St.
This event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend. This is a great opportunity to learn about the Chamber, its activities and recognize the individuals and businesses that contribute their valuable services to our community. The live auction is another big part of our fun.
The auction features items donated by local businesses and individuals, and serves as a major fundraiser for the Chamber’s community programs. You can view auction items prior to the annual Celebration and Recognition Banquet at the Chamber’s Facebook page: HartsvilleTrousdaleChamber. I’m really excited about the unique items donated for the auction. There will also be drawings for numerous door prizes. Make plans to join us!
We will be serving a full dinner prepared by Piggly Wiggly including pork chops, creamed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, drink and a dessert buffet! The cost will be $10 and is optional. Feel free to attend the meeting without purchasing lunch.
If you haven’t picked up the new Chamber Directory, we will have copies available at the meeting. The community response to the Directory has been very positive. The publication highlights our history, schools and local government in addition to a complete business directory. Ad sales allowed us to print this unique publication.
The Chamber, along with several state and local partners, was able to update the county’s Civil War Driving Tour information with a new color brochure and podcast featuring Jack McCall. The original tour also placed signage at each of the tour stops to guide you. Over the years these signs have taken some abuse, with several missing altogether. We are replacing the signs with updated versions that more closely match the look of the new brochure. If you or your business would like to sponsor a sign, please contact the Chamber. The cost is very reasonable and there are 16 signs!
Our August Yard of the Month is 130 Hickory Ridge Lane, home of Scott and Kim Brown. To nominate a yard, you can call 615-374-9243 and leave the address of the yard you’ve been admiring — don’t be afraid to nominate your own place too! Please remember that yards must be in the Urban Services District to be eligible.
Don’t forget to attend the Trousdale County Fair being held on two big weekends this year — July 29-31 and Aug. 5-7. For a complete schedule, visit trousdalecountyfair.org.
