Six years ago, I was privileged to be able to begin working with the Trousdale County Christmas For Kids program. This year might have been the most satisfying of those experiences for me.
This wonderful cause offers help to the underprivileged in our community and has been in place for around 40 years since Regina White first started the program. This year, with need still increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy, we were able to help 198 children in Trousdale County.
Christmas For Kids provides each child with a brand new pair of pants, shirt, coat and shoes. Children or their parents are also able to go through and select a number of toys that are donated by the Trousdale County community.
Members of the Hartsville Rotary Club, along with assistance from the Hartsville Backpack Program, made this a successful year all around for Christmas For Kids. But there was much more help behind the scenes that deserves equal recognition.
We start our preparations pretty much every year with the fundraising cakewalk, which took place in October this year. Unfortunately it happened to be probably the hottest day of the fall, with temperatures over 90 degrees.
But the community still came out in strong support and we were able to raise over $4,000. That included a $1,000 donation from the Justified Motorcycle Club and on behalf of our board, I thank them from the bottom of our collective hearts.
Rotary Club President Mark Presley was an invaluable asset in getting the cakewalk ready to go, along with his wife Misty. Hartsville Strong volunteers helped out that day too, collecting donated baked goods from the community. Both Kroger and Publix also donated lots of items that were able to be auctioned off.
Raising funds for Christmas For Kids is an ongoing process, but a number of local churches and businesses have continued to show their strong support for our program and deserve thanks. One business owner who insisted on remaining anonymous stopped me one day while out in town and handed me a $1,000 check for the program. I’ll honor their request and not say who, but hopefully that person will read this and know how much their generosity means.
Donations can still be made to Christmas For Kids at First National Bank.
Finding a site to host the annual distribution of items is always a potential hurdle, but for the past few years the Trousdale County school system has stepped up in that regard. We were able to use the auditorium at Trousdale County High School this year both to give out items, and to sort and pack over a two-day stretch. I want to thank Director of Schools Clint Satterfield and TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson for their willingness to help out. They especially helped out this year after a scheduling conflict arose. We were supposed to use the cafeteria like we did last year, but a home basketball game made it impossible to pack items and have concessions for hoops fans. Clint immediately let it be known that the auditorium was an option and the transition was a smooth one.
Christmas For Kids is also grateful to the school system for its assistance in getting the word out about the program. While Trousdale County Schools do not make decisions about who is helped, they do allow applications to be received and picked up at each of the three schools. That makes the process of collecting applications a lot easier.
Shopping this year was the easiest it has ever been. The Gallatin Walmart store was extremely cooperative and pre-ordered every item for us. What used to be a three- or four-hour process took just over an hour this year!
The volunteers who spent Thursday afternoon and Friday morning and afternoon sorting through and packing clothes, and getting the toys ready too, deserve special thanks for their hard work. We had a great turnout this year and got things done quickly and smoothly. Sheriff Ray Russell sent a work crew to help and their assistance was amazing and very much appreciated as well.
We even got some unique assistance this year. The Tennessee State Troopers Association called me back in October. They pick one county in each district every year to provide food boxes to 25 families and Trousdale was up this year. Four state troopers showed up the Monday morning of distribution and provided their boxes to the first 25 families to arrive.
In addition, the Community Help Center donated 36 holiday meal boxes to supplement those from THP. In all over 60 families were helped with food, something Christmas For Kids has never done to my knowledge. I want to thank both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Community Help Center for this unexpected generosity.
Our local Veterans of Foreign Wars post even got in on the action, bringing a pair of bicycles to be given out. The bikes, along with others donated through the toy drive, were given to children chosen at random off the list of applicants and hopefully will provide much joy to their new owners!
I also need to thank the Rescue Squad, Volunteer Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office for conducting the annual toy drive. Their help means so much and we couldn’t make Christmas For Kid happen without them. Thanks guys!
I’ve said before that Trousdale County is a special place to live, mainly because of the generous hearts of the people who call this place home. I’m proud to call Hartsville home myself and I can’t imagine being anywhere else.
Thank you and may God bless each one of you!
Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.