Trousdale County’s Administration Building has once again been closed to the public amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases both statewide and locally.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 1,510 total cases of COVID-19 in Trousdale County, with an increase of 34 in the past 15 days. Of the total, 66 were considered active.
Unlike the first spike of Trousdale County cases that was attributed to the Trousdale Turner prison, this rise in cases appears to be in the community as the Department of Correction reported only two active cases at TTCC as of Sunday.
Just as before, the drive-thru window remains open to handle business as needed. Offices can also be reached by phone or email.
“This is being done to reduce the chance of community spread to residents coming into the building. Business can be conducted via the Water Department drive thru window, online, or by calling the Department directly. Please be respectful of others and use the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus,” a post on the county’s Facebook page stated Monday.
Those needing to contact County Clerk Rita Crowder’s office can call 615-374-2906 or email rita.crowder@trousdalecountytn.gov. Trousdale County residents can renew their license plates online at tncountyclerk.com. Copies of marriage certificates can also be obtained by phone or email. If you want a hunting/fishing license, Wal-Mart and Hartsville Food Mart on River Street also sell them, or they can be purchased online using the TWRA website at tnwildlife.org. The Clerk’s office will be closed on Saturdays until further notice.
Trustee Cindy Carman’s office can be reached at 615-374-2916.
Property Assessor Dewayne Byrd’s office can be reached at 615-374-2553. Tax assessment and property information can be found online at assessment.cot.tn.gov/RE_Assessment/.
Register of Deeds Candice Hall’s office can be reached at 615-374-2921. Filings can be mailed to 328 Broadway, Room 12, Hartsville, TN 37074, or you can do a title search online at ustitlesearch.net.
Building & Codes official Sam Edwards can be reached at 615-374-1125 or by email at sam.edwards@trousdalecountytn.gov.
The Water Department can be reached at 615-374-3484 or hartsvillewater.com and payments can be made online or in the drive-thru window or night dropbox. Solid Waste can be reached at 615-374-9574 or linda.pitman@trousdalecountytn.gov. The mayor’s office can be reached by calling 615-374-2461 or emailing contact@trousdalecountytn.gov.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
